Reuben Mercer

BEULAVILLE - Reuben Earl Mercer, age 88, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Mr. Mercer is survived by his wife, Shirley T. Mercer of Beulaville; sons, Earl Trent Mercer of Durham, William Fredrick Mercer of Winston-Salem; sisters, Wanda Roberts of Beulaville, Margaret Williams of Beulaville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vidant Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 887 Kenansville, NC 28349.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.



