Rhodney Hamby

Rhodney "Rod" Taylor Hamby, 85, of Raleigh, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home in Raleigh, NC.
Rhodney was born April 10, 1935, in Newton, NC; to the late Rhodney Lee Hamby and Annie Taylor Hamby.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacquelyn Hamby; his son, David (Libby); his daughter, Lee Ann H. Cochrane (Mike); three grandsons, Brice and Ty Hamby and Chase Cochrane. He is also survived by his sister, Bobbie Clement of Wilmington, NC.
Following two years of study at NC State he enjoyed a full life. He was an outdoorsman from an early age enjoying hunting, fishing, boating and golf. Rod was especially proud to have played golf at the St. Andrews Club in Scotland and other clubs along his travels in England. His favorite past-time was watching his grandsons' many athletic events through the years and assisting his son in the construction of their Pine Knoll Shores beach house.
He made a career in Real Estate and Property Management most of his life where he accumulated many, many friends at Ammons Pittman Realtors, from which he recently retired in December 2019.
He will be missed beyond words.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the SPCA.
