Rhonda Bryan

Service Information
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-0200
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
View Map
Obituary
BEULAVILLE - Rhonda Andrews Bryan, 63, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at home.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Visitation will follow. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Fork Community Cemetery, Beulaville.

Survivors include husband, Rupert Bryan of Beulaville; two daughters, Suzanne B. Houston of Beulaville, Lauren B. Raynor of Beulaville; and sister, Judy Tanner of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
