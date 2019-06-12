BEULAVILLE - Rhonda Andrews Bryan, 63, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Visitation will follow. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Fork Community Cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include husband, Rupert Bryan of Beulaville; two daughters, Suzanne B. Houston of Beulaville, Lauren B. Raynor of Beulaville; and sister, Judy Tanner of Beulaville.
