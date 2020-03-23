ROSE HILL - Rhufinia McNeil Maynor, 97, of Rose Hill died March 20, 2020, at Mary Gran Nursing Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Allen Community Cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include sons, Albert Bass Maynor, Wade G. Maynor, Nicholas Ruben Maynor, all of Rose Hill, Adam Jerome Maynor of Leland; and daughters, Ruthel Imes, Annie M. West, both of Rose Hill.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020