Jacksonville - Sergeant Major Richard Bell (Retired) met Jesus at the Gates of Heaven Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He is the 5th son of the late Harry and Irma Bell of Leetsdale, PA.

Richard surpassed his childhood dream of becoming a Marine Drill Instructor, and attained the rank of Sergeant Major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country for 30 years, including two tours in Vietnam, and retired from the New River Air Station, Jacksonville, NC, in June 1996.

After graduating from Coastal Carolina Community College, he became an Instructor and enjoyed teaching for many years. He loved helping others, and never met a stranger. He loved to read, gardening, shooting at the Sportsman's Lodge with his friend Mac, and was a die-hard Steelers fan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville with Reverend Errett Marshburn and Chaplain Paul Rumery officiating. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with military honors..

He leaves behind his wife, Kittie of Jacksonville, NC; his "adopted" daughter, Patricia Gilbert of Stockbridge, GA, and many of whom he called his adopted grandchildren; his brother, Dave of Pennsylvania; sister, Elizabeth (Ken) of New York; many nieces and nephews and so many great friends. Although he and his wife were not blessed with children of their own, they loved many others as if they were their own.

We want to thank our friends Joyce, Franki, Joe, Pat, Shelly and Louise for the countless hours they gave from the heart to assist Kittie with his care. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Richard also enjoyed monthly counseling sessions and a great friendship with Pastor Marshburn.

Richard will be missed, but never forgotten. He leaves us all with such great memories.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave., Jacksonville.

The family requests that you donate to the building fund of the Christian Life Fellowship Church, 111 Summersill School Road, or the Disabled American Veterans, 300 Sherwood Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540, in lieu of flowers.

