HOLLY RIDGE - Richard McCray Hobbs, 77, was born on November 10, 1941, in Jacksonville and died on July 28, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC.
A graveside memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, August 2 at St. Philips Episcopal Church Cemetery on Tar Landing Road in Holly Ridge with Dr. Glen Bohannon and Rev. Bobby Owings officiating.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Carlyle; his parents, Sylvester McCray and Aggie Tyndall Hobbs; and two brothers, Liston Hobbs and Danny Hobbs.
Richard is survived by one brother; Terry Dewayne Hobbs and his wife Ioma of Holly Ridge and a large extended family, plus special friends Mary Ann Lane, Juanita Bullard and Amy Currie.
Richard worked most of his adult life as a commercial fisherman and a long-distance truck driver. He loved gardening and held a special affinity for cats. Richard was a faithful member of "The Gathering" at Surf City. He will be long remembered as one who was loving, caring and compassionate toward others.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside memorial service.
