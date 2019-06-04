Richard Byron "Rick" LaFleur, 55, of Jacksonville died June 3, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Church at Onslow. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include mother, Jean Smith LaFleur; sister, Lisa LaFleur Meinhardt; and brother, Brad LaFleur, all of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019