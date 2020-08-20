Swansboro - 1st Lt. Richard E. "Sam" Miller Sr. USMC Retired, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Rushville, OH; a son to the late Walter Ernest and Essie J. Woods Miller.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Swansboro Moose Lodge, 161 Norris Rd. Swansboro, NC 28584 floating to accommodate limited members due to COVID 19 bring your hugs and fun Sam stories.
Sam served in the USMC and retired at the rank of first lieutenant. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by daughters, Susan Miller Padgett of Swansboro and Jennifer Miller-Jarvis of MN; daughter in law, Tammy Miller Rose (Tommy) of Bear Creek; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly J. Miller; sons, Richard E. "Ricky" Miller Jr. and Tommy Miller; and a daughter, Terri Miller Renstrom; son in law, Larry W. Padgett; and his favorite dog, Buddy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Wounded Warriors
Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.