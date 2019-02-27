Obituary

SNEADS FERRY - Richard Alden Morgan, 73, of Sneads Ferry died Feb. 26, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Helen M. Morgan of the home; sons, Ronald P. Morgan of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, William R. Morgan of Milford, New Hampshire; daughter, Janice Mae Beebe of N. Topsail Beach; and brothers, William Morgan of Punta Gorda, Florida, Wayne Morgan of Orlando, Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close