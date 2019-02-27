SNEADS FERRY - Richard Alden Morgan, 73, of Sneads Ferry died Feb. 26, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Helen M. Morgan of the home; sons, Ronald P. Morgan of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, William R. Morgan of Milford, New Hampshire; daughter, Janice Mae Beebe of N. Topsail Beach; and brothers, William Morgan of Punta Gorda, Florida, Wayne Morgan of Orlando, Florida.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019