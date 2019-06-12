Richard Morton

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC
28574
(910)-324-5045
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
View Map
Obituary
COMFORT - Richard "J.R." Bryant Morton, Jr., 60 of Comfort, died June 11, 2019 at Brookstone Living Center of Pollocksville.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home of Richlands. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He is survived by his daughter Denise Smith of Goldsboro, sisters Theresa Heckler of Trenton, Kay Futrell of Richlands, Gail Powell of Richlands, and Pam Hatcher of Chinquapin, and brothers Donald Morton of Richlands, Gary Morton of Richlands, and Timmy Morton of Trenton.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
