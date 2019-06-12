COMFORT - Richard "J.R." Bryant Morton, Jr., 60 of Comfort, died June 11, 2019 at Brookstone Living Center of Pollocksville.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home of Richlands. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his daughter Denise Smith of Goldsboro, sisters Theresa Heckler of Trenton, Kay Futrell of Richlands, Gail Powell of Richlands, and Pam Hatcher of Chinquapin, and brothers Donald Morton of Richlands, Gary Morton of Richlands, and Timmy Morton of Trenton.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019