Richard Morton

Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
Obituary
Mr. Richard Allen Morton, 40, of Richlands, North Carolina, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He has joined his mother, Nellie Lovitt Morton, in Heaven. He is survived by his fiancée, Amy Reyna; his children, Landon and daughter in law Kaitlyn, Briana, Alanna, Kailyn, and Connor; his grandsons, Bailey and Grayson; his father, Cyrus Allen Morton; and sisters, Wendy Richards and husband Eddie, Loretta DeShano and husband Aaron, Connie Yonkings and husband Don (Dawn), and Sherry Kumpunen; nieces and nephews, Alex, Thomas, Bryan, Shawn, Lindsey, Tiffany, Travis, and Eric.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. No funeral arrangements at this time.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
