Jacksonville, NC – Richard S. Newton, 89, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brookwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Ryan Hearn officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife, Lessie M. Newton of the home; son, Stanfield Newton of New York, NY; daughter, Kathy Bowen and husband, Mike of Jacksonville, Karen Randles and husband, Alan of Jacksonville; brother, Billy Newton of Graham, NC; sister, Margaret Haynie of Oxford; and two grandchildren, Brooke Bowen and Michael Bowen Jr
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019