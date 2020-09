Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard J Norris was called home September 17, 2020.

God welcomed another angel. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Diane Norris of Seaford, VA; his brother, Leon Norris of Swansboro, NC; and his sisters, Christine Golden (Bob) of Walnut Cove, NC, and Carrie Norris (Steve) of Swansboro, NC.

No services at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.



