HUBERT - Richard Michael O'Keefe, 66, of Hubert died Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at River of Life Church with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Diane Nieman O'Keefe of the home; children, Rachel Shaffer of Wallagrass, Maine, Timothy O'Keefe of Flower Mound, Texas, Mark O'Keefe of Austin,Texas, Rachel Lawson of Swansboro, Linda Mortimer of West Sussex, England, Bradley O'Keefe of Irondequoit, New York; and brothers, James O'Keefe Jr., Tom O'Keefe, John O'Keefe, all of New York, Denis O'Keefe of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
