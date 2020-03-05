Jacksonville, NC – Richard Lee Plowden Jr., 76, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Richard was a member of Lafayette Masonic Lodge #83 AF & AM and was Master of the Lodge in 2005.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Faye Plowden of the home; daughter, Jennifer Boatwright of South Carolina; son, Richard "Trey" L. Plowden III of South Carolina; several grandchildren; beloved daughter-in-law, Adele Ciruti of Texas; two sisters, Lilla Dale of Maxwell, GA and Nancy Lee Oxford of Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L. Plowden Sr. and Lilla Tyson Plowden; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
