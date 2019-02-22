Richard "Bobby" B. Pollard, 86, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Newport Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Bobby honorably served our country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a dedicated man who worked as a long shore-man with the North Carolina Port Authority for many years. His love of farming was his passion, he was well known for his strawberries and collards and people would come from all over to get his wonderful produce. He supported his Newport community by helping chop barbecue for the Newport Pig Picking Contest and the Newport Heritage Day where he would give the tobacco demonstrations.
When he married Margaret, the love of his life, he took her children as his own. He loved spending time with family and his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered as a kind soul who was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ozmore Pollard; and parents, Edward and Myrtie Pollard.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019