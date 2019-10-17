JACKSONVILLE - Richard Henry Roamer, 81, was born on June 6, 1938, in Santa Monica, CA and died on October 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, NC.
A memorial service is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave., Jacksonville. Richard served his country as a United States Marine for 24 years, achieving the rank of Master Gunnery SGT. He received many awards for faithful service to his country. Richard will be remembered as a caring father, loving husband and one who was faithful in his duty to serve. Richard had a second career with Civil Service as Base Information Services Officer at Camp Lejeune. His hard work and dedication resulted again in many awards and commendations.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Harris Roamer of the home; two sons, Larry Roamer of Jacksonville, and Scott Roamer of Spring Hill, TN; one grandson; Luca Roamer of Spring Hill, TN. Many nieces and nephews will miss him. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Boekelheide, Helen Holmes, and Betty Boekelheide.
Instead of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019