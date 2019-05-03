KENANSVILLE - Richard Lynn Thigpen, 50, of Kenansville died May 1, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
Memorial will be held at a later time.
Survivors include wife, Dora Horner; daughters, Kristen Horner, both of Kenansville, Jordan Thigpen of Pink Hill; sons, Thomas Thigpen of Kenansville, Joshua Horner, Kristopher Adkins, both of Beulaville; and brother, James Mathis of Rocky Point.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 3 to May 4, 2019