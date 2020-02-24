Richard Jarrell Whaley, 62, of Jacksonville died Feb. 22, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Hope Community Church, Jacksonville.
Survivors include parents, William and Hulda VonCannon Whaley of Jacksonville; brothers, William Joel Whaley of Columbus, Ohio, Kemper Dean Whaley of Jacksonville and stepbrother, Billy Whaley of Currie.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020