Richard Walter Wyckoff Sr., 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 18, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Richard was born on April 4, 1955, in Somerset, New Jersey; to Robert and Georgianna Wyckoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Bowen Wyckoff.
Richard is survived by his wife of 42 years, Theresa; daughter, Wendy Noling, her husband Dana; son, Richard Wyckoff II and his wife Melissa. Grandchildren, Haleigh Noling, Kourtney Noling, Brandon Noling, Heidi Wyckoff, and Taitlyn Wyckoff and anticipating the arrival of his first great-grandchild.
Richard and his family moved from New Jersey in 1988 to Sneads Ferry, NC to pursue his love for commercial fishing. He loved the community of Sneads Ferry and considered it to be his home. He was a very generous man who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Johnson's Funeral Home of Jacksonville, NC. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Services entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
