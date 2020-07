Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Emanuel Walton, 56, of Jacksonville died July 18, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.

Survivors include wife, Gloria Walton of the home; son, Eric Daniel Walton of Atlanta; mother, Shelby Padgett Dixon of Maple Hill; and brothers, Donald G. Walton Jr., Bradley D. Walton, both of Jacksonville.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.



