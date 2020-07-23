1/
Robert Best
BROOKLYN, New York - Robert Lessie Best, 84, of Brooklyn, New York, died July 16, 2020.
Virtual service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home website with interment at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Gayla Best of New York City, Leslie Best, Stephanie Best, both of West Palm Beach, Florida, Candice Walker of Queens, New York, Denise Rivera of Richlands, Jerry Harrison of Norfolk, Virginia, Leslie Acosta of Atlanta, and brother, James K. Best of Queens, New York.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
