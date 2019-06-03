MIDWAY PARK - Robert Edward Thomas "Tom" Brown, 64, of Midway Park died June 2, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice Center.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Melanie Brown of the home; daughters, Amanda Brown-Bartlett of Naperville, Illinois, Priscilla Hope Brown-Sheehan of Ohio; sister, Lois Fisher of Georgetown, South Carolina; and brother, Gene Brown of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019