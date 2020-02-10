JACKSONVILLE – Robert Francis Carlson, 83, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, NC.
Robert "Mr. Bob" was born in New York, New York, on July 30, 1936; to the late Harold Francis Carlson and Helen Efstathiou Carlson. Mr. Bob was married to Joyce Ann Begin Carlson for forty-six years. Mr. Bob, a Vietnam veteran, honorably served twenty-two years in the United States Marine Corps and retired achieving the rank of MSgt.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Begin Carlson; two daughters, Anna Elaine Murphy and her husband Robert of New Hartford, CT and Robin Carlson Hanjack of Enfield, CT; three sons, Robert Harold Carlson of Torrington, CT, Harold "Sonny" Carlson and his wife Kristy of Lake Jackson, TX, MSgt (Ret) Michael Robert Carlson of Wappingers Falls, NY; nine grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Stephanie, Marijo, Michaela, Bobbi Marissa, Robert "RJ", Camaryn, Madeleine; three great-grandchildren, Kayleen, Kayden, Hayden; four sisters, Francine Doyle, Dorothy Owens, Charlotte Rivers and Jill Van Ness. Also preceded in death were two brothers, George Roger and Eugene Raymond.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made online to Vietnam Veterans of America. https://vva.org/
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020