Midway Park – Robert Wallace Carr, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
He was a proud retired GySgt with the Marine Corps. He also worked closely with a couple of local Boy Scout Troops and the cook crew for the Order of Light. In addition, he was also the manager and former owner of The Waffle Shoppe.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Carr is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Carr. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Carr of the home; three sons, Michael Carr and Andrea of Matthews, NC, Brian Carr and Kathleen of Stone Mountain, GA, and Craig Carr of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Laura Carr of the home, and Susan Lairson and Mike of Wake Forest, NC; nine grandchildren, Matthew Carr, Robert Lairson, David Lairson, Rachael Carr, Chloe Carr, Hailey Carr, Leyton Carr, Morgan Ricci, and Cole Vuurnans; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Carr, Adalynn Carr, and Madison Carr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
The family requests that instead of flowers, please make donations to the Infant of Prague building fund or the .
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019