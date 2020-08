Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Clay

HUBERT - Robert "Robby" Gordon Clay, 57, of Hubert, died Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.

Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends following the service.





