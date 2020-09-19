1/
Robert Coleman
JACKSONVILLE - Robert Edward Coleman, Jr, 67, of Jacksonville died Sept. 17, 2020. 

Survivors include wife Linda Coleman; daughters Belinda Collins of Richlands, April Shepard, Amanda Bourg, Shannon Collins all of Jacksonville; sons James Williams of CA and Randy Collins of Snow Hill; sisters Juanita Quade, Janice Collins, both of Maysville; brother Raymond Coleman of Maysville.

Visitaion is Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

