Robert Coleman

JACKSONVILLE - Robert Edward Coleman, Jr, 67, of Jacksonville died Sept. 17, 2020.



Survivors include wife Linda Coleman; daughters Belinda Collins of Richlands, April Shepard, Amanda Bourg, Shannon Collins all of Jacksonville; sons James Williams of CA and Randy Collins of Snow Hill; sisters Juanita Quade, Janice Collins, both of Maysville; brother Raymond Coleman of Maysville.



Visitaion is Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

