Robert William ("Bob") Detwiler, born November 23, 1950, in South Hills Pennsylvania, passed away at home in Jacksonville, NC, on November 11, 2019.

Son of Robert Henry Detwiler and Mary Ellen (Huskin) Detwiler, Bob was a devoted and steadfast partner of Georgann Geracos; father; accomplished trial lawyer; loyal friend and advisor; and shining example of kindness, courtesy, and compassion. Bob was a 1973 graduate of The Ohio State University and received a Juris Doctor degree in 1975, from The Ohio State University College of Law. Bob remained a member in good standing of the Ohio State Bar.

Upon his moving to North Carolin in 1977, he became a member of the North Carolina State Bar. He was elected by his peers as N.C. State Bar Counselor in 2010 served until 2018 on the following committees : Administrative Committee; Grievance Committee; Ethics Committee; Executive Committee; Issues Committee; Legislative Committee and (LAMP) Legal Assistance to Military Personnel.

He is survived by his loving Life Partner, Georgann Geracos; his sons, Robert Andrew Detwiler 39, of Orlando, Florida, Daniel James Detwiler, 37, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; granddaughter, Elena Violet; brother, John Detwiler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister, Nancy Jones of Arizona; and cousins, Ted and Jean Detwiler of Ohio.

Bob enjoyed life to the fullest and was admired and adored by family, countless friends, colleagues, and clients. He was an avid fisherman, especially at Ocracoke Island an accomplished sailor of his beloved San Juan 21 Sailboat. Bob was known as a "trailer sailor" as he and Georgann towed that little sailboat to the Fox Islands in Penobscot Bay, Maine, the Finger Lakes of upstate New York; the Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis and the beautiful waters of coastal Carolina.

He enjoyed football, cooking, and was a master of comical rejoinders. Most all he enjoyed the years from 1991 to 1996, as he served as a Scout Master for Troop 319 and 336 of the Boy Scouts of America.

The gravity of our loss cannot be captured by words, but his life will be forever memorialized by the memories and moments we shared with him. May God bless his soul, comfort his family and friends, and watch over him in his eternal rest.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

