BEULAVILLE - Robert John Dougherty Jr., 81, of Beulaville, died Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Infant of Prague with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Suzanne E. Dougherty of the home; daughters, Marguerite Buck of Jacksonville, Elizabeth Parker of Sneads Ferry, Debra Humphrey of New Bern; and sons, Robert J. Dougherty III, Clyde Dougherty, Michael Dougherty, all of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home.





