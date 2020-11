Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Robert Earl Daugherty, Sr., 86, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville with Rev. Jeff Jarman officiating.



Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Daugherty and She'Lia Brinson, both of Hubert.

