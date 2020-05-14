Robert John Fidler, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Jane Myers; father, Francis Joseph Fidler; sisters, Mary and Barbara; and brothers, Joseph, Frankie, Bernie, Georgie, Tommy, and Augustus.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Fidler; daughter, Patricia Johnson; sons, Robert John Fidler Jr., Scott Michael Fidler, William Fidler, and Christopher Edward Fidler; stepsons, Shane Thomas Bowen and Christopher Lee Bowen; stepdaughters, Tammy Lee Shumake and Angela Carmell Bowen; and sister, Vivian Hancock.
Services will be private at this time.
Condolences may be sent to Johnsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2020