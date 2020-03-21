Swansboro - Col. Robert Lee "Bob" Hayes III (USMC Ret), 67, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born November 9, 1952, in Columbus, GA; son of the late Robert Lee and Georgia Cosby Hayes Jr.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be a public memorial service aboard Camp Lejeune at a later date.
Upon graduating from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA in 1974, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
He served in 3d Battalion, Second Marines at Camp Lejeune, and aboard the USS America. Later he served at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, and subsequently was a student at Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School. He served in 2d Battalion, 1st Marines; was a student at US Marine Corps Command and Staff College; served on the faculty of Amphibious Warfare School; served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm; was a student at the Naval War College; served with US Forces Korea; Marine Corps Reserve Support Command, and MCRD Parris Island, SC. Later, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune and served in II Marine Expeditionary Force, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In May 2015, he retired after 41 years combined service as an active duty Marine and as a civil servant.
He is survived by wife, Susan Ruth Hayes of Emerald Isle; daughters, Ashley Ann Hayes Livingston (Ben) and Julia Cosby Hayes (Kyle) both of Charlotte; son, Robert Lee Hayes IV "Robby" of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Savannah and Nicholas; sister, Ellen Arnold of Orlando, FL; and nieces, Carly, Christie, and Kathleen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
