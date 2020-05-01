Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hewitt. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Funeral service 2:00 PM in the field across from Bethany Baptist Church 177 Nine Mile Road Richlands , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Hewitt, 84, of Richlands, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonza Dewey Hewitt and Serena Batchelor Hewitt; siblings, George Dewey Hewitt, Hattie Catherine Sly, Abraham Lincoln Hewitt, two infant brothers; and grandchildren, Christopher Michael Steiner and Jade Moreno.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eva Nell Hewitt; loving children, Randall Lee Hewitt (Elizabeth), Cynthia Lyn Hewitt, Teresa Ann Hewitt, and Joseph Scott Hewitt (Elisa); siblings, Floyd Ellis Hewitt (Doreen), Allie Bell Bradshaw, Sybil O'Neal Hewitt, Herbert Hewitt (Hilda), and Shirley Hewitt Davis (Farley); grandchildren, Rebekka Hewitt, Sarah Bechberger, Kristin Angulo, James Passmore, Joshua Foy, Franklin Foy, Rachael Gill, Matthew Hewitt, Steven Hewitt, and Caroline Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Jan Bechberger, Ethan Foy, Isabella Angulo, Gabriella Angulo, Reese Angulo, Randy Moreno, Isaac Moreno, and Nayeli Moreno; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A drive-in funeral service to honor Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the field across from Bethany Baptist Church, 177 Nine Mile Road, Richlands. You may remain in vehicles for the service. A private graveside service will be held at J.A. Hewitt Family Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Robert Lee Hewitt, 84, of Richlands, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonza Dewey Hewitt and Serena Batchelor Hewitt; siblings, George Dewey Hewitt, Hattie Catherine Sly, Abraham Lincoln Hewitt, two infant brothers; and grandchildren, Christopher Michael Steiner and Jade Moreno.Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eva Nell Hewitt; loving children, Randall Lee Hewitt (Elizabeth), Cynthia Lyn Hewitt, Teresa Ann Hewitt, and Joseph Scott Hewitt (Elisa); siblings, Floyd Ellis Hewitt (Doreen), Allie Bell Bradshaw, Sybil O'Neal Hewitt, Herbert Hewitt (Hilda), and Shirley Hewitt Davis (Farley); grandchildren, Rebekka Hewitt, Sarah Bechberger, Kristin Angulo, James Passmore, Joshua Foy, Franklin Foy, Rachael Gill, Matthew Hewitt, Steven Hewitt, and Caroline Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Jan Bechberger, Ethan Foy, Isabella Angulo, Gabriella Angulo, Reese Angulo, Randy Moreno, Isaac Moreno, and Nayeli Moreno; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.A drive-in funeral service to honor Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the field across from Bethany Baptist Church, 177 Nine Mile Road, Richlands. You may remain in vehicles for the service. A private graveside service will be held at J.A. Hewitt Family Cemetery following the service.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close