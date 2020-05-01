Robert Lee Hewitt, 84, of Richlands, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonza Dewey Hewitt and Serena Batchelor Hewitt; siblings, George Dewey Hewitt, Hattie Catherine Sly, Abraham Lincoln Hewitt, two infant brothers; and grandchildren, Christopher Michael Steiner and Jade Moreno.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eva Nell Hewitt; loving children, Randall Lee Hewitt (Elizabeth), Cynthia Lyn Hewitt, Teresa Ann Hewitt, and Joseph Scott Hewitt (Elisa); siblings, Floyd Ellis Hewitt (Doreen), Allie Bell Bradshaw, Sybil O'Neal Hewitt, Herbert Hewitt (Hilda), and Shirley Hewitt Davis (Farley); grandchildren, Rebekka Hewitt, Sarah Bechberger, Kristin Angulo, James Passmore, Joshua Foy, Franklin Foy, Rachael Gill, Matthew Hewitt, Steven Hewitt, and Caroline Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Jan Bechberger, Ethan Foy, Isabella Angulo, Gabriella Angulo, Reese Angulo, Randy Moreno, Isaac Moreno, and Nayeli Moreno; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A drive-in funeral service to honor Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, in the field across from Bethany Baptist Church, 177 Nine Mile Road, Richlands. You may remain in vehicles for the service. A private graveside service will be held at J.A. Hewitt Family Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020