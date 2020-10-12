1/
Robert Hill
Robert Aaron Hill, 37, of Charlotte, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Ryan Hearn officiating.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Erin Hill of the home; grandmother, Janie Walters of Jacksonville; uncle, Steve Walters (Jerri) of Jacksonville; cousins, Caitlin Piedmont (Nathan) of Jacksonville; second cousins, Arya and Anya Piedmont; mother-in-law, Shari Richardson of Josephine, WV; brother-in-law, Brian Flynn of Charlotte; and sisters-in-law, Courtney Beckman of Raleigh and Ashley Sprouse of Josephine, WV.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
