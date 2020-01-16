Robert Huber

RICHLANDS - Robert Huber, 78, of Richlands died Jan. 14, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at Williford family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include sons, Bobby Huber, Donald Huber, both of Richlands, Ronald Huber of Beulaville, Scotty Huber of Massachusetts; daughter, Alicia Huber of Richlands; sister, Ethel Dohn; and brother, Jack Huber, both of Illinois.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
