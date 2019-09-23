Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ides Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. "Bob" Ides Jr. died on 20 Sep 2019, at his home.

Born January 25, 1961, Bob was a retired Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and a Deputy Sheriff with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. A memorial service is planned 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville, comital services will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Bob leaves behind his mother, Beverly Ides; loving wife, Sylvia; sons, Bobby and Peter; daughter, Ashley; grandson, Elijah, two granddaughters; brothers, Dan, Christopher, David, Matthew; and sisters, Susan (Maegdlin), Cindy (Erman), and Michelle (Ackerman); and 43 nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ides Sr.

Bob dedicated his life to service to others and was known for his integrity and his humor. He was not a big man in stature but he was nonetheless a giant of a man. Bob was a good friend, a mentor, and a brother to many. He was always ready with a smile, some quick wit, and he never pulled people down, caring instead to lift them up.

Bob was a loving husband to his wonderful wife of 35 years, father to his three kids, and grandfather to his young grandson and two granddaughters. Bob was very supportive of Peter's activities, especially football where Peter is a corner back for the Dixon Bulldogs.

Bob was at that point in life when he could enjoy some of the finer things; time with his youngest son, grandson, and granddaughters, mornings relaxing on a nearby beach, and get togethers with friends. But this was all tragically taken away at too young an age.

Bob, we know you are at the feet of God watching down upon your Marine and Law Enforcement brothers and sisters, your loving family, and your many friends. You are loved and will be missed by many.

Semper Fi and may God keep you forever in his loving arms.

