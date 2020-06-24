Jacksonville – Robert Jack Kerns, 93, of Jacksonville died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Kerns is survived by his son, William J. Kerns of Jacksonville; step-son, Stephen Mullins of Jacksonville; two step-daughters, Sandra Keenan of Jacksonville and Pamela Bousquet of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Robert Kerns, Samantha Davenport, Travis Thornton, Shaina Cuellar, Kelly Barrett, Jessica Miller, Maegan Mullins, and Ashley Neubauer; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Kerns, Caleb Kerns, Parker Davenport, Jarrett Thornton, Jayne Miller, Lillian Miller, Annabelle Cuellar, and Sahara Neubauer; and one great-great-grandchild, Easton Kerns.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Kerns is survived by his son, William J. Kerns of Jacksonville; step-son, Stephen Mullins of Jacksonville; two step-daughters, Sandra Keenan of Jacksonville and Pamela Bousquet of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Robert Kerns, Samantha Davenport, Travis Thornton, Shaina Cuellar, Kelly Barrett, Jessica Miller, Maegan Mullins, and Ashley Neubauer; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Kerns, Caleb Kerns, Parker Davenport, Jarrett Thornton, Jayne Miller, Lillian Miller, Annabelle Cuellar, and Sahara Neubauer; and one great-great-grandchild, Easton Kerns.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.