Jacksonville – Robert Jack Kerns, 93, of Jacksonville died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park.Mr. Kerns is survived by his son, William J. Kerns of Jacksonville; step-son, Stephen Mullins of Jacksonville; two step-daughters, Sandra Keenan of Jacksonville and Pamela Bousquet of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Robert Kerns, Samantha Davenport, Travis Thornton, Shaina Cuellar, Kelly Barrett, Jessica Miller, Maegan Mullins, and Ashley Neubauer; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Kerns, Caleb Kerns, Parker Davenport, Jarrett Thornton, Jayne Miller, Lillian Miller, Annabelle Cuellar, and Sahara Neubauer; and one great-great-grandchild, Easton Kerns.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.