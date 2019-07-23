Robert Knobel

PELETIER - Robert A. "Bob" Knobel, 89, of Peletier died July 21, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St Mildred Catholic Church, Swansboro.
Survivors include wife, Joan Mueller Knobel of the home; daughter, Dianne Johnson of Farmington, New York; and sons, Robert J. Knobel of Glen Cove, New York, Kenneth A. Knobel of San Francisco.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
