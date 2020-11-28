Swansboro - MSgt. Robert Leroy Steger, Sr. (USMC Retired), 87, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 23, 1933 in Norfolk, VA a son to the late, James Earl and Ethel Gregory Steger.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Golden and Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Robert faithfully served our country in the USMC and retired at the rank of MSgt in 1973. He served as the music director at Bear Creek Baptist Church for 35+ years and as a local contractor in the Swansboro area, building several houses. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Watson Steger of the home; sons, Robert Steger, Jr. (Chris) of Wilmington, Russell Steger (Gina), and Ronald Steger (Maria) both of Swansboro; grandchildren, Scot, Beth, Jared, Cameron, and Samuel; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, John Steger of Prattville, AL.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Earl and Junior Steger.
