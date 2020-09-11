1/
Robert McGee
DUDLEY - Robert T. McGee, 57, of Dudley died Sept. 9, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, JoAnne McGee of Dudley; father, Tommy McGee; mother, Shirley McDowell and husband Pat, both of Beulaville; son, Nick McGee of Greenville; daughter, Tonya M. Whitt of Bluffton, South Carolina; and brothers, Kevin McGee, Kelby McGee, both of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
