Robert Kenneth Meadows died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home in Beaufort.
Bob Meadows was born in Swansboro, NC in 1931.He was the first member of his family to go to college. His love and passion for the arts, music, travel, theatre and theology blossomed at Wake Forest taking him beyond his wonderful and deep Swansboro roots. His love for these things was only surpassed by his love for his wife, Carolyn, whom he met in Swansboro when she was visiting there one summer with her family. Carolyn and Bob were married following his service in the US Navy and made their home in Beaufort NC. Bob was a teacher, counselor, artist, wood carver, gardener, theologian, philosopher, environmentalist, elder and member of the choir at First Presbyterian Church Morehead City, and friend to many. After retiring from his life's work he became a self-taught pie baker, making homemade pastry and using pecans that he picked up in his backyard on Orange Street. Apple pie "not too sweet" was also a specialty and he would bake pies for birthdays, special occasions or whenever Carolyn wanted one. His "uptown collards" are famous in the Beaufort area and beyond.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Bob Meadows, was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Meadows and Edith Littleton Meadows; sister-in-law, Amber O. Meadows; and nephew, Jody Meadows.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Hollis Meadows; daughter, Lenore Meadows and husband Scott Taylor; son, John Meadows and wife, Jill. Meadows; son, Dr. Steven Meadows and wife, Beth W. Meadows; brother, Frank Meadows of Otway. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Sam Bell and wife, Amanda Jane LIttle, Sara Bell, Eliza Meadows, Sophie Meadows, Emerson Meadows and Natalie Meadows and two great grandchildren, Vianne and Margot Bell; niece, Melissa Meadows Patterson and husband Greg Patterson; and nephew, Jamie Meadows. He is also survived by Alan Atkisson and wife, Kristina, and daughters, Saga and Aila of Stockholm, Sweden and David Duncan Taylor and wife Tiffany, and daughters Kenna and Meryn.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Cuervo and the extraordinary staff at Carteret Health Care Cancer Center, Dr. Timothy Pardee and fine staff at Baptist Hospital Leukemia Center, Dr. Frieda Menzer, family physician and friend. The family is deeply grateful to the Hospice of Carteret Health Care nurses and staff whose guidance and loving care enabled Bob to remain at home surrounded by love.
"Now my boat's left on the shore behind me; with God's love I will seek other seas."
