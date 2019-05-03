Robert Douglas Neal, 72, of Jacksonville died April 30, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy L. Neal; daughters, Vissie Tina Colon, Sebrina Lee Phillips, all of Jacksonville; son, Jarett D. Neal of Las Vegas; brothers, Richard Willie Sloan-Douglas, Michael Anthony Neal, both of Concord, Ricky Alphonzo Neal of Fayetteville, Mandel Nathaniel of San Antonio; sisters, Phyllis Ann Little, Dedra Sue Heilig, both of Concord, Sandra Guthrie of Charlotte, Greta Jo Ann Gray of Kannapolis.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 3 to May 4, 2019