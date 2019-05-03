Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Douglas Neal, 72, of Jacksonville died April 30, 2019.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Dorothy L. Neal; daughters, Vissie Tina Colon, Sebrina Lee Phillips, all of Jacksonville; son, Jarett D. Neal of Las Vegas; brothers, Richard Willie Sloan-Douglas, Michael Anthony Neal, both of Concord, Ricky Alphonzo Neal of Fayetteville, Mandel Nathaniel of San Antonio; sisters, Phyllis Ann Little, Dedra Sue Heilig, both of Concord, Sandra Guthrie of Charlotte, Greta Jo Ann Gray of Kannapolis.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close