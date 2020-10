Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

HUBERT - Robert Frank North Jr., 75, of Hubert died Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Survivors include wife, Taeko North of the home; daughters, Christina Dumais of Hubert, Paula Brown of Hampstead; son, Dale North of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and sisters, Sharon Wolff, Linda Gusten, both of Pittsburgh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store