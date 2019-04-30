JACKSONVILLE - Robert Lee Parker Sr., 81, of Jacksonville, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Bulla officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Parker retired as a CMSgt from the US Air Force, after a distinguished and honorable career.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Mack Parker Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth Ramsey Parker; brothers, Ed Mack Parker Jr. and William Leonard Parker; and two sisters, Lillian Elizabeth Jarman and Mary Magaline Carreiro.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Morton Parker of the home; one daughter, Sheila Faye Waits and her husband, Charles of Glendale, AZ; two sons, Robert L. Parker Jr. and wife, Misty of Jacksonville and Anthony Mack Parker and his wife, Katherine of Maysville; one brother, Edgar Earl Parker and wife, Eugenia of Chinquapin; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Memorials may be made to Joel and April Hess, Missionaries to Haiti, c/o Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church, 1694 Halltown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019