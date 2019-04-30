Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Parker Sr.. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSONVILLE - Robert Lee Parker Sr., 81, of Jacksonville, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Bulla officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Parker retired as a CMSgt from the US Air Force, after a distinguished and honorable career.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Mack Parker Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth Ramsey Parker; brothers, Ed Mack Parker Jr. and William Leonard Parker; and two sisters, Lillian Elizabeth Jarman and Mary Magaline Carreiro.

Survivors include his wife, Sara Morton Parker of the home; one daughter, Sheila Faye Waits and her husband, Charles of Glendale, AZ; two sons, Robert L. Parker Jr. and wife, Misty of Jacksonville and Anthony Mack Parker and his wife, Katherine of Maysville; one brother, Edgar Earl Parker and wife, Eugenia of Chinquapin; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Memorials may be made to Joel and April Hess, Missionaries to Haiti, c/o Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church, 1694 Halltown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

