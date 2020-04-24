GREENSBORO - Robert "Bobby" Phillips, 44, of Greensboro died April 15, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips family cemetery, Maple Hill.
Survivors include wife, Ashley; daughters, Shatera and Brihanna; son, Bobby, all of Greensboro; parents, Elizabeth and Robert Richardson; brothers, Dax Richardson, all of Willingboro, New Jersey, Miles Richardson of Washington, D.C.; and sister, LaTisha Dillard of Philadelphia.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020