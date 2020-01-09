Robert L. "Bob" Phoebus, 86, of Jacksonville died Jan. 8, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Laurie B. Phoebus of the home; sons, Rick Phoebus of Jacksonville and Ron Phoebus of Jacksonville, Florida; and daughter, Cindy Fitzpatrick of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
