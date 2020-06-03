Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Steven Reeves, 42, of Jacksonville died May 30, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include wife, Elizabeth B. Reeves of the home; daughters, Kayla Reeves, Kara Reeves; mother, Prateep B. Reeves, all of Jacksonville; and sister, Catherine Reeves of Norwood, Ohio.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



