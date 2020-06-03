Robert Reeves
Robert Steven Reeves, 42, of Jacksonville died May 30, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Elizabeth B. Reeves of the home; daughters, Kayla Reeves, Kara Reeves; mother, Prateep B. Reeves, all of Jacksonville; and sister, Catherine Reeves of Norwood, Ohio.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
