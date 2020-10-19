Robert Royster

Bob was born at home on a snowy February 11, 1936, in Stem, NC. His parents were Robert Samuel Royster Sr and Doris Alllie Whitfield Royster. He and his parents moved to Jacksonville in 1954, when Bob graduated from Lejeune High School. Bob graduated from North Carolina State in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He played basketball for State his Freshman year and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He joined the US Navy following graduation in 1958, attended Officers' Training School and was commissioned as an officer in 1960. He was a member of Squadron VAW-11 stationed at North Island Naval Air Station, Coronado, CA. His billet was Aviation Air Controller. He loved being in the Navy and going on two cruises to the Western Pacific on the Bennington and the Ranger Carriers where he made lifelong friendships with other members of his squadron. When he returned from his Ranger cruise in 1962, he met the love of his life, Margaret (Maggie) Hammons who was living in Chula Vista, CA. They met in March, were engaged in July, and married in October in Poplar Bluff, MO, hometown of Maggie. They have just celebrated 58 years of marriage. He and Maggie settled in Jacksonville, NC, Bob's home town where his parents lived. He opened Bob Royster Real Estate and Insurance in 1972, adding other businesses in the years to come Skate World, Bike and Surf Center, and two I Can't Believe It's Yogurt franchises. Bob was active in the community as a member of First Baptist Church, Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), Rotary Club, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and Jacksonville Board of Realtors, serving in various positions of leadership. He received The Distinguished Service Award while in the Jaycees for community service over and above average participation. Bob also served on the Board of Directors for Wachovia Bank. He loved golfing and deep sea fishing with friends, traveling and most of all his family and their activities. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Doris Royster; and his cousins, Osbey Lee Daniel and David Whitfield as well as aunts and uncles in the Whitfield family. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, their two sons, Robert Samuel Royster III, and William Joseph Royster, Robert's wife, Ashley Jones Royster, and their children, Greyson, Taylor, Jordan and Colton, Bill's son, Will, Bill's wife Cheryl Turk Royster, and their children, Peyton, Weston, Presley, and Camryn. Also surviving are his cousins, Dorothy Daniel Addison, Vernon Daniel, Linda Daniel Marshall, Debi W. Brotherton, Diane W. Johnson, Kenneth Whitfield, Donna W. Brock, Jane W. Skinner, Gerald Whitfield, Brenda Whitfield, and Patricia W. Johns and their families. Bob and Maggie have been so blessed to have excellent caretakers who loved Bob and made sure his days were the best they could be. They are Jennifer Nevius, Holly Queen, Caren Jepchirchir, Marie Nijiru, Michele Walton, and Tameka Brown. The love and concern from friends during this time have meant so much to us and our family. Also, we appreciate the Transitions Hospice Team and all they did for Bob.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20th at Onslow Memorial Park. Officiant will be Reverend Ryan Hearn, Pastor, Brookwood Baptist Church, Jacksonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund, Brookwood Baptist Church, 903 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540 or sent to the Re-Elect President Trump Fund.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.