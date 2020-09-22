Robert Sanderson

Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Robert William Sanderson, 71, of Trenton died Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.

No services planned.

Survivors include wife, Kathy Sanderson of the home, children, Marcus Sanderson of Trenton, Tonya Elliott of California, Crystal Gray of Pink Hill, Susan Pollan of Greenville, Sharon Kelly of Charlotte, Robert Kelley of Aden; sisters, Edna Beddard of Beulaville, Dollie Beddard of Richlands, Aleta Mixon of Atlanta, Edith Scarborough of Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.



